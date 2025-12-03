About That Safety Thing

I've never seen a Waymo in action, but people who have describe them as being annoying, even if they're working "perfectly," in that they hesitate a bit more than normal drivers. That's how you keep them driving safely, of course, but it isn't surprising that they have a new idea.
For years while training on the streets of San Francisco and eventually transporting passengers, Waymos were the most polite drivers on the road. Pull up to a stop sign at the same time as a Waymo and it would wait, as if to say, “No, please, after you.” If you were trying to go around another car making a left, a Waymo was sure to let you in. In short, they were drivers you wouldn’t want to get stuck behind while in a hurry.
The training wheels are off. Like the rule-following nice guy who’s tired of being taken advantage of, Waymos are putting their own needs first. They’re bending traffic laws, getting impatient with pedestrians and embracing the idea that when it comes to city driving, politeness doesn’t pay: It’s every car for itself.