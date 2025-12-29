A leading AI boss has warned that the developing technology could become “uncontrollable” in the next few years without proper regulation.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today, CEO of Microsoft AI, Mustafa Suleyman, said that fear over the future of AI is “healthy and necessary”, adding: “I honestly think that if you’re not a little bit afraid at this moment then you’re not paying attention.”
Monday, December 29, 2025
AI PR Cycle
We stated with assertions that AI was so powerful that it would become Skynet, moved onto promises about curing cancer and inventing new materials, then to claims about how being a "prompt engineer" was the future of work, then to... um, horny chatbots I think? Now back to Skynet.
by Atrios at 13:30