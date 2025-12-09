American Catholicism

I'll Venmo $100 to a reporter who asks devout Catholic JD Vance to explain the Immaculate Conception (this, on the White House website, ain't it).
On the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, Catholics celebrate what they believe to be Mary’s freedom from original sin as the mother of God. She first entered recorded history as a young woman when, according to Holy Scripture, the Angel Gabriel greeted her in the village of Nazareth with news of a miracle: “Hail, favored one! The Lord is with you,” announcing that “you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you shall name him Jesus.”