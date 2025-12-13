And Everything Else

As soon as Republicans leave the White House, the next president should tear it [The "Ballroom"]down.
It should not be torn down quietly. Its destruction should be a public event. It should be pledged on the campaign trail by Democratic candidates. The day after inauguration, there should be a fireworks show over the White House as wrecking balls and backhoes smash the white walls of the fascist hangar. Citizens should gather in Lafayette Square and the National Mall and cheer as the gaudy pillars of the insulting structure are imploded by demolition experts. Let barbecues and block parties spring up around the nation as Americans watch the event on live television. Let there be a celebratory concert in front of the pile of rubble. Let us create a historic moment of national catharsis. Let us nonviolently smash the Trump era into dust.
It is important that the destruction of this monstrosity be guaranteed in advance. It is important to say to Trump himself that no matter how extravagantly he defiles The People’s House, his legacy will be erased. His monument to himself will not stand. All of his childish efforts to glorify his name will be for naught. Have fun, you pathetic little man. The humility which you could never achieve will be enforced upon you by dynamite.
Saturday, December 13, 2025
I am not optimistic that the brain geniuses in DC will have the stomach for it, but it must be done.
by Atrios at 10:33