Monday, December 08, 2025

Ass Law

I've probably posted a version of this before, but back in 2000 I briefly became super Law Talking Guy. I read everything about Bush v. Gore, how the Supremos would have to vote/rule based on their established precedents, how they couldn't possibly rule this way based on the how they had previously voted that way.

It wasn't that I believed in this, precisely. I wasn't actually surprised by the outcome. Still there was something about getting immersed in it and having them say "lol we rule, fuck you."

I understand that people are seduced by the feeling that they can decipher the holy runes, that law is somehow science and not more like theology. Worse, a theology in which the high priests occasionally find a new holy book when it suits them. Did you know Jesus lived here in the U.S.A.?


I suppose it's a bit funny that they're too lazy to even try to pretend anymore.

Thanks, Nina.
by Atrios at 16:05