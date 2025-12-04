Bari's World

I regularly think about how a bunch of older/retired Times guys would assemble into Bari Defense Voltron whenever she was criticized.
CBS News staffers are less than thrilled with the idea of Bari Weiss, the network’s new editor-in-chief, booking herself as the moderator for a televised town hall that will feature Charlie Kirk’s widow.
“How embarrassing,” one network staffer told The Independent. “Bari’s been Editor-in-Chief for five seconds and has revealed that all she really wants is to be on TV herself.”