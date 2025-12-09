Bye Bye Dan

NEW YORK — Brooklyn progressive Brad Lander is planning to launch his bid for Congress as soon as Wednesday, challenging Rep. Dan Goldman from the political left in a district that went big for Zohran Mamdani, three people familiar with his preparations told POLITICO.I expect we are going to get a lot of made-up rules about when it is and when it isn't okay to primary an incumbent. When Joe Kennedy III challenged Markey we learned what the rules actually are, as Kennedy was endorsed by Speaker Pelosi, among others.
The only fairly consistent practice is that House members don't support primaries against House incumbents, ditto Senate. I wouldn't expect AOC or anyone else in the House to support Lander. But if people start arguing that Mamdani is supposed to stay out of it (he might! no idea!), they are just making things up.