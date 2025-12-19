Friday, December 19, 2025

Crypto

This is a "skeptical" article of crypto, by the standards of these things, but it really is an example of how if there is lots of money involved, then people feel inclined to take it seriously. Crypto is good for scams, various other crimes/money laundering, and speculation.
There are technical reasons for the slump, most notably an extreme buildup of leveraged positions — speculative bets that can turbocharge gains but come with extreme downside risks — that were liquidated in an early October flash crash. But the protracted slump appears to be about more than just a hangover from that crash.

Risk appetite hasn’t gone away, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq has done even better than the broader stock market. So why are investors shunning this particular flavor of risk?

One explanation is that crypto culture has refused to grow up, and it’s keeping would-be investors on the sidelines.
What are you investing in? Nothing!

At least NFTs gave you a picture of a cartoon ape which you could pretend was yours.
by Atrios at 09:00