There are technical reasons for the slump, most notably an extreme buildup of leveraged positions — speculative bets that can turbocharge gains but come with extreme downside risks — that were liquidated in an early October flash crash. But the protracted slump appears to be about more than just a hangover from that crash.What are you investing in? Nothing!
Risk appetite hasn’t gone away, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq has done even better than the broader stock market. So why are investors shunning this particular flavor of risk?
One explanation is that crypto culture has refused to grow up, and it’s keeping would-be investors on the sidelines.
At least NFTs gave you a picture of a cartoon ape which you could pretend was yours.