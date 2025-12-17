Defining Nuclear Down

It was a dumb way to refer to the thing it has long referred to, but a few members thinking of voting a certain way doesn't even get close to warranting such a description.
In a stunning blow to Speaker Mike Johnson, four GOP lawmakers on Wednesday agreed to back a Democratic push to extend pandemic-era Obamacare subsidies.
Those four GOP centrists — New York Rep. Mike Lawler and Pennsylvania Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mackenzie and Rob Bresnahan — have officially opted for what they have been describing as the nuclear option.
I suspect no one has ever referred to it that way before.
There have already been 3 successful discharge petitions in this Congress.