One consequence is that when journalists talk about The Left they are generally just making up a guy, and don't have any idea what they are talking baout.
Erika Kirk told a Turning Point USA conference that she would work to elect JD Vance president in 2028, at an event in which MAGA divisions were on full display.
Friday, December 19, 2025
MAGA Infighting
There isn't a simple answer to why, but it has long been notable that journalists regularly cover the antics of B- and C-list conservatives - and this is not a new Trump era/MAGA thing as, for example, the annual obsessive coverage of CPAC, predates that - while almost never doing similar coverage of The Left (broadly defined).
