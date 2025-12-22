Monday, December 22, 2025

Probably Because Of Mean Things Said On An Incredibly Influential Baby Blue Blog

If voters put you in mostly because they hate the others guys, you have about 3 months to make them happy before they turn on you, which in the US system is basically impossible.

Heading into a year with midterm elections, 18 percent of voters approve of the way the Democrats in Congress are handling their job, while 73 percent disapprove, which is a record low job approval rating for them, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll of registered voters released today.

See, for example, the UK Labour party, though they get 5 years, while the Dems only get 2 and will be going into a presidential election year. 

by Atrios at 13:30