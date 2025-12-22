Probably Because Of Mean Things Said On An Incredibly Influential Baby Blue Blog

If voters put you in mostly because they hate the others guys, you have about 3 months to make them happy before they turn on you, which in the US system is basically impossible.
Heading into a year with midterm elections, 18 percent of voters approve of the way the Democrats in Congress are handling their job, while 73 percent disapprove, which is a record low job approval rating for them, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll of registered voters released today.
See, for example, the UK Labour party, though they get 5 years, while the Dems only get 2 and will be going into a presidential election year.