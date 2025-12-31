Pundit Accountability

I am pretty sure that my belief that Waymo continues to obscure a lot of its necessary human intervention behind carefully defined stats is correct.
Though less sure than I once was, I still doubt that Waymo and similar will be anything but incredibly expensive research projects anytime soon. They might continue to improve, but they won't lead to a profitable business model and we are a long way off from true personal robocars of the "take a nap while you drive" kind.
It is a weird business model to pursue. Drivers are cheap and the uber model makes them responsible for their own capital (car) expenses. Exploitive but hard to beat!