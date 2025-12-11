Thursday, December 11, 2025

Something

There are plenty of ways of making Obamacare better and more popular, but none of them involves making it more "conservative" somehow.
“The consensus is we need to come up with something,” Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, said after a closed-door GOP meeting on the health issue.

But other Republicans acknowledged a more comprehensive overhaul of Obamacare — something the GOP has grappled with for the better part of 15 years — will take much more time.

“Health care is unbelievably complicated,” Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said. “You’re not going to reform and bring down costs overnight.”
And there are no "conservative" reforms that will bring down costs.

Return the subsidies, add Medicare buy-in at 55 and call it Trumpcare. Take the win.
by Atrios at 11:30