“The consensus is we need to come up with something,” Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, said after a closed-door GOP meeting on the health issue.And there are no "conservative" reforms that will bring down costs.
..
But other Republicans acknowledged a more comprehensive overhaul of Obamacare — something the GOP has grappled with for the better part of 15 years — will take much more time.
“Health care is unbelievably complicated,” Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said. “You’re not going to reform and bring down costs overnight.”
Return the subsidies, add Medicare buy-in at 55 and call it Trumpcare. Take the win.