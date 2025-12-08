Sure Why Not

There are various schisms in Trumpworld and the broader wingnutosphere at the moment, and while I don't think they really matter, they do provide some entertainment, at least.
I called out Stinky Steve Bannon— Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) December 8, 2025
—who perjured himself at my Soviet-style show trial as Mueller’s star witness against me, who was pedo Jeffrey Epstein’s associate, and who is currently pushing for Chinese Communist AI—
to meet me in the @BareKnuckleFC ring mano a mano.
👊🏼KO pic.twitter.com/of3TzBcCND