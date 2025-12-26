The US military said in its initial assessment that “multiple” Isis members had been killed in the strikes on extremist “camps”.However, residents of Jabo professed surprise at the strikes, saying the bombs had landed in empty fields, causing no casualties, and that Jabo had been relatively shielded from violence. The last attack by militants had occurred two years ago, they said. Video footage on Nigerian television showed pieces of burnt metal in what looked like farmland.One man told Arise News, a local television station: “Glory be to God, there was no loss of life.”
Friday, December 26, 2025
TELL MISTERS TRUMP AND HEGSETH IT WAS A GREAT SUCCESS
Don't put anything to the contrary in the newspaper.
by Atrios at 16:52