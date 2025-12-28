The Excluded But Dominant View

For years we have been told that Wokenes shas taken over all of our powerful cultural institutions, especially The Liberal Media, and yet not a single newspaper has an opinion columnist who is even arguably the vessel through which the Woke Manifesto is expressed.
Instead you have very right wing conservatives, moderate conservatives, and some standard Democrats who themselves spend half their time arguing with mostly imaginary people to their left.
Here is the list of recent NYT opinion columns. Where is all this Woke I keep hearing about?
The NYT is especially bizarre because they in no way present the range of relevant political opinion in this country. They are not required to do that, but that is often the excuse used to justify the choices they do make.