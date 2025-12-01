The Gang Of 500

Reminisicing a bit here, though of course it still has relevance, but the press corps we were "gifted" with for the post 9/11 era were people who had spent years absolutely having the time of their fucking lives over Monica Lewinsky and related. They decided that they - and the trivialities and gossip that obsessed them - ran That Town and that politics basically didn't matter except for their personal entertainment an bank accounts.
Sure put George W. Bush in charge, it'll be fun! Much more fun than that AL BORE amirite?
You might remember how after 9/11 a few of them asserted that it was time to get serious, without giving much thought to why they had approached the previous few years as a party at Gatsby's.