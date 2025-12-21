I think "your road system gets completely clogged by stranded robotaxis" is actually a problem requiring a solution.
Waymo halted service in San Francisco as of Saturday at 8 p.m., following a power outage that left approximately 30% of the city without power. The autonomous cars have been causing traffic jams throughout the city, as the vehicles seem unable to function without traffic signals.
Many reasons, but one is that power outages might correspond to times when emergency vehicle need to move around.