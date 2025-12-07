In April, when Rahm Emanuel suggested that the party’s members mute their support of transgender rights, she called him a sellout. In June, she accused Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader, of being “one of those corporate Democrats” despised by many Americans. A few months later, when he did not appear at a rally in support of Mr. Mamdani, she hopped on their spinoff podcast “IHIP News” and implored him to “get your shit together.”All of this has made Ms. Welch into the rare figure who appeals to the mainstream liberal, angers the Fox News viewer and thrills the dirtbag left. As she challenges Democrats from a more progressive stance, a portrait of Kate Moss in the frame behind her, she provides the sensation of watching the Overton window shift in real time.
I think there are plenty of people like that. The dirty little secret of the dirtbag left is they aren't all that hard to please. But it does take wine mom vibes (complimentary) for the NYT to notice.