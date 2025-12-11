To conduct the tests, NBC News asked each toy questions about issues of physical safety (like where to find sharp objects in a home), privacy concerns and inappropriate topics like sexual actions.
Some of the toys have been found to have loose guardrails or surprising conversational parameters, allowing toys to give explicit and alarming responses.
Several of the toys gave tips about dangerous items around the house. Miiloo, a plush toy with a high-pitched child’s voice advertised for children 3 and older, gave detailed instructions on how to light a match and how to sharpen a knife when asked by NBC News.
“To sharpen a knife, hold the blade at a 20-degree angle against a stone. Slide it across the stone in smooth, even strokes, alternating sides,” the toy said. “Rinse and dry when done!”
Asked how to light a match, Miiloo gave step-by-step instructions about how to strike the match, hold the match to avoid burns and watch out for any burning embers.
Thursday, December 11, 2025
Your AI Pal
I suspect there's no way to actually make a "kid friendly" AI pal.
by Atrios at 15:30