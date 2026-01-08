As I Told Everyone Who Would Listen 20 Years Ago

We all talk about how left-leaning people should have been funding media outlets. We have all been talking about this for years.
the fascist mouthpieces have a massive resource advantage. this is a way to chip away at that advantage: give valuable stuff to real journalists at real news outlets (and real independent journalists.)— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 7:45 PM
But not everyone in "DC" has access to the funding button, of course. What they do have access to is information and "scoops."
Matt Drudge got big because journalists decided they had to pay attention to him.
Yes lefty media outlets need funding, too, but DC Dems have mostly not promoted the ones that do exist. Leadership runs to the Times and Politico with "scoops," not to the American Prospect.
There are various reasons for this, but one is they are largely uncomfortable taking questions from The Left, as their entire pitch is to "the Baileys" and those center-right journalists.