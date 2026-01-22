After months of denials, the Trump administration has acknowledged in a federal court filing that employees working for Elon Musk’s supposed cost-cutting operation accessed and improperly shared Americans’ sensitive social security data.
The justice department court filing, submitted on Friday in an ongoing lawsuit, reveals that a member of the so-called “department of government efficiency” (Doge) signed a secret data-sharing agreement with an unidentified political advocacy group whose stated aim was to find evidence of voter fraud and overturn election results in certain states.
Thursday, January 22, 2026
Breaking the Law
We knew they were misusing the data because there was no proper use for it, but if they are admitting to this then just how bad is it?
by Atrios at 14:30