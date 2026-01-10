Depraved Murderous Liars

I know I can be too pithy sometimes, but I don’t think I need 1200 words to state: any journalism which obfuscates this about the Trumpers, which they themselves gleefully boast about regularly, consistently, does not prioritize informing readers. Instead, it is merely a kind of ritual peformance in which everyone acts their roles as scripted for some theater production of The President And His Journalists, with little interest in portraying actual reality.
Of course there are good journalists and good journalism, but almost all news gets filtered through politics these days.
There was no golden age, but that news is rarely just news, but is instead contested in the politics arena, with quotes from Both Sides, is, if not new, worse than it used to be.