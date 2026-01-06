Not that that seems to be Dokoupil’s strong suit, or his interest. Elsewhere, in a segment about health and human services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s newly announced and seismic shifts to the recommended vaccine schedule for children, Dokoupil began an interview with a CBS News medical journalist by asking what this expert would say to “parents out there who are celebrating,” because they thought their kids were obliged to be injected with too many vaccines. He ended the segment by declaring “So, parents are going to have some options for themselves!” when, to a large portion of the audience, the precise opposite is true — they’ll now need a physician consult to obtain a vaccine for their child that was once more easily obtained. Dokoupil thanked his guest and announced, brashly, “You clarified it for us.” The guest could be said to have tried his best, despite Dokoupil.More than that, parents will no longer have the option to raise their children somewhere with sufficient herd immunity. Dokoupil has two young children. Maybe he should understand this.
Tuesday, January 06, 2026
Heckuva Job
A review of Bari's new best boy in Variety.
by Atrios at 13:30