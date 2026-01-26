Monday, January 26, 2026

He'll Know Better Next Time

I'm really curious about something. Did he not game this out at all? Did it not occur to him that there was a nontrivial chance ICE was going to kill again? Did he think, once, how will I respond if that happens?

Some of these guys have shitty politics, in the sense of supporting shitty policies, but also they seem to lack the ability to game things out. What if I vote for this, and then Trump does that? What then?
by Atrios at 13:30