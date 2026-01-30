Friday, January 30, 2026

In Her Defense, She Needs The Money

Welp.
Mrs. Clinton’s take was somewhat more subdued. She said, nonetheless, that she had been impressed by the development that had taken place since her last visit more than a decade ago, when she was secretary of state.

“The example that the kingdom is setting for the right kind of development — ambitious, audacious, but organized, focused, bringing people, men and women together to move into the future — that is a very strong model for other parts of the world,” she said.

Mrs. Clinton met with the crown prince, and with Prince Turki al-Faisal, a former Saudi ambassador to the United States whom she called a “very valued friend.”

“I can’t wait to call Bill and tell him that I got to see you,” she said of her husband.
Ah, Prince Turki al-Faisal, let's learn a bit about him.
From 1979 to 2001, Prince Turki was director general of Al Mukhabarat Al 'Ammah, Saudi Arabia's intelligence agency, resigning from the position on 1 September 2001, ten days before the September 11 attacks in which 15 Saudi nationals hijacked commercial American airliners.
Fascinating stuff!
by Atrios at 15:30