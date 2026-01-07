Meet The New Boss

There is no sign that the United States’ demands include less repression. Instead the regime is taking the opportunity to crack down. It published a decree directing the authorities to search for and arrest “any person involved in the promotion of or support for the armed attack by the US against the territory of the republic”. On January 5th it sent armed paramilitaries, known as colectivos, onto the streets of Caracas. These are largely controlled by Mr Cabello. Some were stopping drivers to check their phones. The likely aim is to deter any protests against Ms Rodríguez. Some 14 journalists and media workers were also detained for hours before being released, according to the National Union of Press Workers in Venezuela. Ms Rodríguez may have some economic nous and a pragmatic streak, but she was in the innermost circle of a regime that has regularly tortured, killed and disappeared opponents and their family members.Decades of baby brains thinking that even if someone is a "bad guy" that removing the "bad guy" is good. It likely isn't!
