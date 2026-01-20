Greenland’s prime minister said the Arctic island’s population and its authorities need to start preparing for a possible military invasion, even as it remains an unlikely scenario, as President Donald Trump continues to threaten taking over the territory.Probably "acts of terrorism" even.
“It’s not likely there will be a military conflict, but it can’t be ruled out,” Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said at a press conference in capital Nuuk on Tuesday.
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Mommy He Shot Me Back
Repeating my assertion that if we invade Greenland, our great newspapers will adopt the view that defending their territory is Not Fair.
by Atrios at 14:30