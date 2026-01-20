Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Mommy He Shot Me Back

Repeating my assertion that if we invade Greenland, our great newspapers will adopt the view that defending their territory is Not Fair.
Greenland’s prime minister said the Arctic island’s population and its authorities need to start preparing for a possible military invasion, even as it remains an unlikely scenario, as President Donald Trump continues to threaten taking over the territory.

“It’s not likely there will be a military conflict, but it can’t be ruled out,” Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said at a press conference in capital Nuuk on Tuesday.
Probably "acts of terrorism" even.
by Atrios at 14:30