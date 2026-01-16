You know, "how are you going to pay for that???" and not "if Medicaid expansion is actually cheaper than ACA private subsidies, why don't you make the whole bill out of Medicaid expansion?"
That is why Newsom talks to Ben Shapiro and not, for example, Sam Seder.
There are exceptions, course, but even the Leftier ones are accustomed to communicating to this (somewhat imagined) audience. What if you get goaded into accidentally speaking the truth, or the people who work for you get a bit too feisty with their comms? You might have to walk it back. You might get asked to condemn yourself for the next few years if you are dumb enough to walk it back!