Popularism!

% who think the ICE agent should | shouldn't face criminal charges for shooting the woman in Minneapolis— YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) January 12, 2026
U.S. adult citizens 53% | 30%
Democrats 90% | 4%
Independents 54% | 23%
Republicans 14% | 63%https://t.co/GqcDaoLLCR pic.twitter.com/TBJTzqiaTv
60% support “criminally prosecuting any ICE agent who kills someone,” reducing ICE’s size and funding at +11, but the most incredible stat is “keeping ICE in its current form” is ***10 points*** less popular than abolishing it entirely. pic.twitter.com/MZC3MofTBf— Isi Breen (@isaiah_bb) January 13, 2026