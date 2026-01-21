President Deals

Have they figured out that he doesn't honor them? That a real "trade deal" has to go through Congress, according to the constitution? Sure nothing is binding, really, in the era of Trump, but "a trade deal with Trump" isn't even pretend binding.
BRUSSELS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The European Parliament has decided to suspend its work on the European Union's trade deal with the United States in protest at U.S. President Donald Trump's demands to acquire Greenland and threats of tariffs on European allies who oppose his plan.