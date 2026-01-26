Started/Going

Now is when a bunch of people start telling The Left (unnamed, because they won't publish any of us and can't name any of us) that they are supposed to accept converts to our views with grace, but I don't think Joe Scarborough is altering his guest list (correct me if I am wrong) to include "us."
A lot of people weren't troubled with Trump because they wanted just-the-tip Trumpism. They thought WOKE had gone too far and a correction was due, and Daddy Trump was just the guy to administer it. It was high time to turn the dial back on some of that "progress" and reduce some of those unqualified minorities in positions of power. So tired of hearing about trans people! Time to return to the glorious meritocracy of Scarborough Country!
"I didn't expect Trump to kill white guys!"