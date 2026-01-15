Sure Glad I'm Not The Governor Of Minnesota Right Now

Tough times, but you gotta figure out something more than "only 3 more years of this, then vote harder!!!"
I get why he's saying this. I'm just not sure what he expects people to do when they are flashbanging babies just because. It's a terrorist occupation.
State investigators have been on the scene in North Minneapolis. I know you’re angry. I’m angry. What Donald Trump wants is violence in the streets. But Minnesota will remain an island of decency, of justice, of community, and of peace. Don’t give him what he wants.— Governor Tim Walz (@governorwalz.mn.gov) January 15, 2026 at 5:06 AM
We do make movies about heroes who resist such things. In the past.
And, yes, he is saying more than this.
Walz: "What's happening in MN defies belief. News reports simply don't do justice to the level of chaos & disruption & trauma the federal govt is raining down... This long ago stopped being a matter of immigration enforcement. Instead, it's a campaign of organized brutality against the people of MN"— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 15, 2026 at 2:17 AM
[image or embed]
Tim Walz calls on residents to film ICE agents in their communities, citing widespread misconduct. "If you see ICE agents in your neighborhood, take out that phone and hit record. Help us create a database of the atrocities … to bank evidence for future prosecution."— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 2:58 AM
[image or embed]