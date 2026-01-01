Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink will start "high-volume production" of brain-computer interface devices and move to an entirely automated surgical procedure in 2026, Musk said in a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday.
Pretty sure this is just hype to get some funding money from rich suckers, but even if I were a rich sucker I think I would understand that brain surgery requires the nuanced precision that needs a bit of human touch. It isn’t just injecting jelly into a donut.
Maybe it isn't the best task for the horny chatbot.
And 'high-volume' in this context is very funny.