Thursday, January 01, 2026

Sure Why Not

Ominous.
Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink will start "high-volume production" of brain-computer interface devices and move to an entirely automated surgical procedure in 2026, Musk said in a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday.

Pretty sure this is just hype to get some funding money from rich suckers, but even if I were a rich sucker I think I would understand that brain surgery requires the nuanced precision that needs a bit of human touch. It isn’t just injecting jelly into a donut.

Maybe it isn't the best task for the horny chatbot.

And 'high-volume' in this context is very funny. 

by Atrios at 11:30