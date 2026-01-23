Friday, January 23, 2026

...The Democrats!

I have no patience for the ones who pull shit like this because they are saying, "ha ha fuck you stupid hog voters."

Cynically, DeLauro issued blistering statements against ICE, then negotiated the ICE funding deal, then personally voted against it, then celebrated with Republicans after passage. She's 82, represents Yale, and has a primary challenger.

— Ezra Levin ❌👑 (@ezralevin.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 2:02 PM
Well fuck you too!

Over the years I've noticed that it really enrages Professional Democrats when the hog voters don't clap along with scripted nonsense like this. They put on the show for you! Clap!
by Atrios at 13:30