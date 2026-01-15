They won everything in the year of peak woke! Of peak police protest! Of peak poll support for police reform!
The phrase they came up with to reverse the catastrophic losses that did not happen was - and I am not kidding - "fund the police."
This was not after huge losses. This was not after any losses at all. This was after they won everything!!! And they were talking like losers who desperately needed to change course!
That is why they initially embraced Eric Adams. Here was the black cop who pretended to be for the right kind of police reform (no police reform at all) to save them all from the horrible political fate that had not befallen them.
Then, in 2022, dipshit centrists spent the entire year trying to will a dire election result into being. They pre-wrote the death of the Democratic party, blaming it on trans people, "defund the police" people, and the economic policies of Liz Warren staffers who supposedly ran the White House.
The phrase they came up with to reverse the catastrophic losses that did not happen was - and I am not kidding - "fund the police."
This was not after huge losses. This was not after any losses at all. This was after they won everything!!! And they were talking like losers who desperately needed to change course!
That is why they initially embraced Eric Adams. Here was the black cop who pretended to be for the right kind of police reform (no police reform at all) to save them all from the horrible political fate that had not befallen them.
Then, in 2022, dipshit centrists spent the entire year trying to will a dire election result into being. They pre-wrote the death of the Democratic party, blaming it on trans people, "defund the police" people, and the economic policies of Liz Warren staffers who supposedly ran the White House.
That last bit is key. A lot of people didn't get the executive branch jobs they believed they were entitled to and were getting revenge! Two years working in the White House on your CV is ego and career gold! They were denied that and were angry!
When the midterm elections went well for Democrats, by the standards of midterm elections, they just pretended things happened as scripted. Another catastrophic loss, all the fault of the wokes.
When the midterm elections went well for Democrats, by the standards of midterm elections, they just pretended things happened as scripted. Another catastrophic loss, all the fault of the wokes.
Some of you get mad at me for yelling at Democrats, but it is the rich people who give them money who call them on the phone and really yell at them! Those rich funders and their familiars in the press and consulting world - including all the effective altruism/SBF money - were driving all of this.
Then, of course, we get to the 2024 election when they all praised Harris's centrist campaign, until she lost, and then it was somehow the fault of The Left yet again.
I'm just a guy with a blog that isn't very influential anymore. Think about who is really driving the bus most of the time! It isn't me! It isn't the wokes, or the groups, or the dirty hippies, or "The Left" who nobody can really name because they barely exist in public life. It's the rich assholes and smug centrists!