Monday, January 26, 2026

The Worst House Democrat

She was one of the 7 who voted for funding, of course. The NYT appears to run features about her weekly. On top of the various ways this is craven, what did she think would happen? What did any of them think would happen? Did any staffer say uh, boss, what happens when they kill again in a week? What happens when the weather is a bit better and they are even more hyped up? Do you think this just ends when you vote and go home for the rest of the month?

Not just her. All of the Democrats. What did they think was going to happen next?

The sense that none of these people put a little decision tree up on a whiteboard, plotting out the next possible steps, is maddening.

Um, boss, what happens when someone else gets killed next week? I CAN'T HEAR YOU SHUTUPSHUTUPSHUTUPSHUTUP
by Atrios at 15:30