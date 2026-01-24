There's A Catch

Two women were detained by ICE (under attorney's advice they are not saying why), one of the ICE thugs started having seizures, they saved his life, and then:
Once the agent was transferred to medical care, Amundson and Zemien were placed into another vehicle and driven to Whipple anyway.
“I asked if we could just go home,” Amundson said. “I said, ‘We just saved his life. Is that cool with you?’ And they said no.”
Eventually:
“We’re releasing you to your counsel and to your state representative,” the officer said, according to Amundson. “But you need to tell everybody that we treated you kindly.”
A scene in the film version of Catch-22, when Cathcart and Korn are offering to send Yossarian home.
We will issue orders sending you back to the States and there's one thing you have to do for us in return.
What would that be?
Like us.
Like you?
Like us.
You'll be surprised how easy it is once you begin.
Later in the Star Tribune piece, the obvious realization:
What stayed with Amundson most, she said, was not the adrenaline of the moment but the realization that came while she was holding the agent’s head in her hands and keeping his airway open.
“I was hit so hard with the fact that this man would not do this for me,” she said.