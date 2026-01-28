Wednesday, January 28, 2026

This Reminds Me Of The Time Sarah Huckabee Sanders Was Politely Asked To Leave A Restaurant

Rep. Ilhan Omar was charged at by a man during a town hall event in Minneapolis. Video from the incident shows the man spraying a substance in her direction.

— Shipwreck (@shipwreck75.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 1:31 AM

That's the second assault/attempt assault against elected Dems recently.  Ilhan was gonna punch him!

The title is my running joke about how political journalists and commentators swing into action whenever some random left-leaning person does anything  and the discourse becomes dominated by discussions of the Uncivil Left.

A quick search shows there were at least seven New York Times pieces about the Battle of Red Hen (the infamously intolerant restaurant).

It was quite "funny" that Maggie Haberman had no concerns about making clear who her favorite special source was - Smokey Eye herself.

Objectivity!
by Atrios at 09:00