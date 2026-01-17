With Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger (D) set to take office Saturday, three University Board of Visitors members resigned Friday, including Rector Rachel Sheridan and Vice Rector Porter Wilkinson. According to reporting by the New York Times and the Washington Post, Spanberger called on at least five members to resign.They were busy destroying UVa.
Board Member Paul Manning — the donor behind the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology who gave a $100 million dollar gift to the University to fund the project — was also asked by Spanberger to resign. Manning resigned Friday, and Board members Douglas Wetmore and Stephen Long were also asked to resign, according to the Washington Post. It is unclear whether others besides the Rector, Vice Rector and Manning submitted resignations.
All members of the Board had been appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R). Prior to the resignations Friday, the Board had 12 of its 17 voting-member seats filled after Senate Democrats rejected five members this past fall.
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Use It
If there is one good lesson from Trump, it's use power when you have it.
by Atrios at 09:30