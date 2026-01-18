We Hear You Like Body Cams So We're Gonna Put Some Body Cams On The Body Cams

There are good Dems, of course, but the leadership is pushing for a message of "morebodycamsandtraining" like we didn't see this movie in 2021 when they hijacked the police reform movement, blamed it for the election losses that didn't happen, declared Eric Adams (the only Dem who could win New York City) the future of the Democratic Party entirely because it made the hippies sad, and then promptly forgot about the whole thing.
Like we didn't see the murderer of Renee Good happily filming his own actions and then even more happily leaking the footage. The guy who murdered her was not some new guy who failed his sit-ups test a month ago. He had a long career.
Cory Booker on facebook:
Today I’m taking action to bring accountability to federal law enforcement like ICE. New legislation I’m announcing will require ICE to adopt rigorous training hiring standards, and for their agents to wear body cameras. These are best practices used by law enforcement agencies use across our country. We need to bring transparency and accountability to ICE in order to make Americans safer.
As I keep saying, if Dems don't like protests (and they don't like protests), they gotta fake outrage a bit better than this.
A woman was murdered, Cory. We all saw it on the video he filmed himself.