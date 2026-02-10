Dr. Mehmet Oz has urged Americans to get vaccinated against measles, one of the strongest endorsements of the vaccine yet from a top health official in the Trump administration, which has repeatedly undermined confidence in vaccine safety.Dr. Oz, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services director, told CNN on Sunday that there was a simple solution to the raging measles outbreak in South Carolina, which has infected more than 900 people and become the largest U.S. outbreak in recent history.“Take the vaccine, please,” Dr. Oz said. He also pledged that there “will never be a barrier to Americans getting access to the measles vaccine.”
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
About Those Vaccines
It is all fun and games until children start dying.
by Atrios at 08:30