But In This Rural Ohio Congressional District, He's Not Popular At All

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has 48-32% favorability rating, from 46-31% in December. The 48% favorable is the highest it’s ever been for Mamdani. He is viewed favorably by 64% of Democrats, unfavorably by 68% of Republicans, and favorably, 43-31%, by independents.One of my "favorite" anti-Mamdani arguments was that he shouldn't be the candidate because, if he was elected, then Democrats all over the country would have to answer for him
I suppose people who decided that the winner of a 5-way contested mayoral race (Adams) in New York City told us something, anything, about national Dem politics could think that honestly, but I bet the rest of us can see the problem with believing that no Democratic politician, anywhere in America, can be to the left of Tim Ryan (who lost) without dooming the party.