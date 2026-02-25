May all the people who ran to his defense over the years be forced to keep him company in retirement.
Former Harvard President Larry Summers will resign from his academic and faculty appointments at Harvard at the end of the academic year, relinquishing his University Professorship — Harvard’s highest faculty distinction — and remaining on leave until that time, a Harvard spokesperson confirmed to The Crimson.
Summers also resigned Wednesday from his role as co-director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at the Harvard Kennedy School, a position he has held since 2011, according to the spokesperson. He will not teach or take on new advisees.
Maybe one day someone will explain, clearly, why Larry was one of those indispensable men that you just had to have around.(sorry for worse than usual typos, a combination of phone blogging and THE DAMN HOVERING "AI" BUTTON MAKING IT IMPOSSIBLE FOR ME TO SEE WHAT I AM TYPING)