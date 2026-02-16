Cars Are Expensive

Record-high car prices coupled with high interest rates are leading to huge monthly car payments for many Americans. A record share of Americans — more than 20% — agreed to pay more than $1,000 per month for a new car loan at the end of the year, according to car sales site Edmunds.Los Angeles (where I was recently) is such a maddening place. Everywhere (almost) is built almost-but-not-quite-dense-enough such that walking is unpleasant even when feasible. Distance is distance and anything longer than about 3/4 a mile anywhere pushes people to driving or transit, but in LA, even those half mile (10 minuteish) walks are often just... not especially pleasant for various reasons.
That level of density also makes driving/parking maddening. It isn't suburban paradise, either. Parking is always an issue. You can't drive anywhere and expect finding parking to be easy. This adds time to any trip.
I had a rental for a few days and was without one for a few. LA's bus system (plus some rail) is actually pretty good. I get amused by locals who will ride transit anywhere but their own city (the reverse of New Yorkers, who will seemingly only ride transit in NYC*). $1.75 to get to the airport beats the $60+ taxi ride.
*#notallnewyorkers of course