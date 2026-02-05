Epstein is also eager to prove that he is not a racist. He says: “You know, there’s this argument that I reject that Black people are less intelligent than white people. It’s not true.“We know, for example, that if I was in the forest and I had to run from the lion or figure out a way not to be eaten, and my competition is a local African, I’m the one who’s getting eaten. Because they have the intelligence to deal with their local environment.“So it’s just different. It’s not better, it’s not worse. But there’s many differences amongst different types of people, and people have different intelligences and they excel in some intelligences usually and less so in others.”
Thursday, February 05, 2026
Longtime Wingman Of Larry Summers
Amazing stuff.
by Atrios at 11:30