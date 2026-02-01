A day before six career federal prosecutors resigned in protest over the Justice Department’s handling of the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis, lawyers in the office had a conversation with Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol field leader, that left them deeply unsettled.Nazis weren't only about genocidal antisemitism, of course, but it was kind of a big thing! Maybe they should read a book about it before their hero, Trump, the bringer of peace to the Middle East, burns them all.
According to several people with knowledge of the telephone conversation, which took place on Jan. 12, Mr. Bovino made derisive remarks about the faith of the U.S. attorney in Minnesota, Daniel N. Rosen. Mr. Rosen is an Orthodox Jew and observes Shabbat, a period of rest between Friday and Saturday nights that often includes refraining from using electronic devices.
Mr. Bovino, who has been the face of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, used the term “chosen people” in a mocking way, according to the people with knowledge of the call. He also asked, sarcastically, whether Mr. Rosen understood that Orthodox Jewish criminals don’t take weekends off, the people said.
Nazi Cosplayer Has Nazi Views
It has been, uh, interesting to watch the media-political class work themselves into a frenzy over the antisemitism of being against genocide, while pretending not to understand what actual Nazis were about.
by Atrios at 09:30