No Art For You

I admit I find this mostly funny, except for the orchestra any other resident companies that are fucked because Trump is pouting about something.
The Kennedy Center in Washington DC will be closed for a two-year renovation beginning in July, US President Donald Trump has announced.
Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday that the centre would close on 4 July this year "in honour of the 250th Anniversary of our Country".
Appropriate way of honoring that anniversary at this moment, I suppose. It's closing time.