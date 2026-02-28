No Choice But To Print His Next Statement Without Any Skepticism

(Not a criticism of these reporters, just the general tendency to headline Elon's bullshit uncritically)
In 2020, Elon Musk announced he was moving to Texas from California and embarking on a personal austerity campaign to strip his life of belongings.
“I am selling almost all physical possessions,” he posted on social media. “Will own no house.”
But in the years since, Mr. Musk, 54, has quietly built an empire of more than 90 companies and other legal entities in Texas, which have amassed a vast collection of assets, according to an examination by The New York Times.