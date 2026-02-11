Party Balloons

Two big pops to the reporters who ran with "cartel drones" instead of party balloon.
Trump administration officials have warned for months about Mexican cartels using drones near the U.S.-Mexico border, saying they are used to surveil border agents and smuggle drugs.
Mexican officials have publicly been more skeptical, downplaying the threat drones pose at the border.
What is clear is that drones have become a prominent tool and weapon used by Mexican cartels across Mexico in recent years, according to cartel operatives, security analysts and some government officials on both sides of the border.